How to File Taxes for Free

The start of a new year also means the start of a new tax season.

If you want to minimize the filing cost this year, you’re in the right place. Many programs and companies offer free filing services. That said, your tax situation needs to be pretty basic to qualify.

Here’s a closer look at five popular ways to file taxes for free, how they work and who qualifies.

1. IRS Free File

The IRS Free File program allows qualifying taxpayers to file their taxes for free using guided tax preparation software from the IRS’s network of trusted partners.

To qualify for the 2024 tax year, your adjusted gross income (AGI) must be $84,000 or less. AGI is your gross income minus a specific list of deductions you take before claiming the standard deduction or itemizing deductions.

If you’re interested, you can visit the IRS Free File: Guided Tax Software webpage and review the lineup of service providers. As you compare them, be sure to read the fine print, as the offerings and requirements vary. For example:

— AGI: The maximum AGI allowed can be lower than the maximum limit set by the IRS.

— Age: Partners may have age limits for taxpayers.

— Free federal return: Partners may offer free federal returns only to taxpayers in certain states.

— Free state returns: Partners may offer free state returns in some or all states.

Once you find the best provider for your situation, head to the company’s website and follow the directions to file your taxes cost-free.

If your AGI is above the $84,000 threshold for 2024, the IRS Free File program also offers all filers free electronic fillable forms and the ability to request automatic tax-filing extensions.

2. IRS Direct File

The IRS launched the Direct File program to a limited group of taxpayers last year, and it’s now available to qualifying taxpayers in 25 states. You can use it to file your taxes for free directly with the IRS — no middleman.

To qualify, your wages must be under the year’s maximum limit: $200,000 for single taxpayers and $250,000 if you’re married filing jointly in 2024. Additionally, you can only have the following types of income:

— W-2 income from an employer

— Unemployment compensation

— Social Security benefits

— Interest income

— Distributions for qualified medical expenses from a Health Savings Account

— Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

If you’re interested, the IRS allows you to check your eligibility online.

3. Online Tax Software Services

Another option is to turn to an online tax software service provider. Many offer free filing to taxpayers who have very basic tax situations.

TurboTax, for example, says 37% of their filers qualify for free filing because they only need to submit a simple Form 1040 return. For those with more complex filing needs, the cost of do-it-yourself filing can go up to $89 or more.

Most free tiers come with limitations, requiring users to upgrade for certain credits and deductions, such as health savings account contributions, child care expenses and more,” Robert Farrington, founder and CEO of The College Investor, wrote in an email.

“Filing state returns may also incur fees with some companies. Caution is advised to avoid unexpected costs,” he added.

Here’s a look at four popular online tax software services and their free filing options.

Free Federal Tax Filing Free State Tax Filing TurboTax Yes — Form 1040 with limited credits (excludes education credits). Yes — if you qualify for a free federal return. Tax Act Yes — Form 1040 with no additional forms or schedules. No. H&R Block Yes — Form 1040 with limited credits (includes education credits). Yes — if you qualify for a free federal return. Tax Slayer Yes — Form 1040 for $100,000 or less with no dependents, but no earned income tax credit. Yes — if you qualify for a free federal return.

4. IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program

The IRS also offers a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that provides free, in-person assistance to taxpayers filing basic tax returns. To qualify, you need to be a person in need, such as:

— A taxpayer who made $67,000 or less in 2024.

— A person who speaks limited English.

— A person living with disabilities.

The VITA program is often held at community locations such as libraries, shopping malls and schools, and is staffed by volunteers who have passed IRS-compliant tax law training. You can find a VITA location near you by calling 800-906-9887 or using this locator tool.

5. IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

The IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program is similar to the VITA program but focuses on helping people at least 60 years old. The counselors specialize in tax law areas relevant to seniors, such as retirement and pension issues.

If you’re 60 or over and want free, in-person help filing your return, you can find a TCE location near you by calling 800-906-9887 or using this locator tool.

The 2025 Tax Filing Season Is Underway

The 2025 tax filing season began on January 27. You might qualify to file for free through the IRS or using guided tax preparation software if your situation is simple and straightforward. It’s also free to prepare and file all the forms yourself if you feel comfortable doing so.

However, if you opt to pay to file, be sure to shop around with different tax preparation firms and software providers first, as pricing differs based on your unique situation.

