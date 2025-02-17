How to Defer Law School Admission

It can take many months to hear back from law schools you’ve applied to, and a lot can happen in…

It can take many months to hear back from law schools you’ve applied to, and a lot can happen in the meantime. If life throws a curveball at you, like a medical issue or a tempting job opportunity, you may find yourself in the ironic position of being accepted to your dream law school but unready to attend.

In such a case, you could withdraw your application, perhaps informing the school that you plan to reapply in the future once you’re able to start your legal education.

But if you don’t want to lose your seat, you could ask a law school to defer your admission to a later cycle.

How Law School Deferral Works

If you are accepted to a law school, you may request to defer admission by a year or two, meaning that you delay your enrollment until then. If your request is approved, you will usually be required to put down a seat deposit and sign a binding commitment. In return, the school promises you may enroll in a future class.

If the school requires you to make a binding commitment, you must withdraw from all outstanding waitlists and pending applications and you may not apply to other law schools, including in a future cycle. You may, however, decide not to attend after all, in which case you will lose only your seat deposit and perhaps the law school’s goodwill.

Not all law schools require a binding contract to defer admission. But if you do sign one, violating its terms may result in a revocation of your offer of admission and difficulty qualifying for the state bar.

Is It Hard to Defer Admission to Law School?

Law schools vary in their openness to deferment. Some are flexible while others rarely grant requests. Hidden factors may influence this decision, like the size of a law school’s waitlist, their forecasts for admissions trends or the strength of your candidacy.

Law schools are most receptive to one-year deferments. Longer deferments are far less common.

It never hurts to ask, even if the odds are uncertain. But your request is most likely to succeed if backed with a reasonable justification.

Reasons for Deferment

Law schools most often grant deferment requests for two reasons. The first is an unexpected circumstance that makes it hard for an applicant to attend law school immediately, such as a family emergency or military deployment. Sympathetic to such circumstances, admissions officers may simply let you postpone law school while you resolve the situation.

The second reason would be an extraordinary academic, professional or service opportunity beneficial to the whole law school community, like receiving a prestigious fellowship or qualifying for the Olympics.

In both cases, requests for deferment are less likely to succeed if the reason provided doesn’t seem unexpected or temporary.

For example, if you decide to take a dream job, admissions officers may doubt your willingness to leave the job for law school. If you request a deferral because of a financial hardship, you will need to explain why an extra year would make a difference.

Other Factors to Consider

Because deferment is typically binding, it limits your ability to negotiate for scholarship awards and manage potential waitlist results. So, it rarely makes sense to apply to law school with a plan to defer unless, for example, your LSAT scores are more than five years old and due to expire.

However, some law schools allow applicants to indicate in the application process an intention to defer. Others, like Harvard Law School in Massachusetts and Columbia Law School in New York, have special deferred admission programs for undergraduates with postgraduate plans.

International students should note that deferring admission may complicate their ability to remain in the U.S. if their immigration status depends on active enrollment.

How to Request a Law School Deferral

Some law schools may specify their deferral policy in their communications with applicants. If it isn’t included, ask the admissions office.

Most programs require a written request with an explanation. If you’ve been awarded a scholarship, be sure to ask whether it will still be available to you.

If your deferral request is denied, you can still enroll for the term you were originally accepted for or you could withdraw and reapply to law school when you are ready to attend.

Just be sure to communicate clearly with admissions officers, so you don’t come across like a candidate who won’t take “yes” for an answer.

