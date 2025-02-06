How Online Classes Work: 6 Frequently Asked Questions

The rush to put in-person classes and content online at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic led to some negative…

The rush to put in-person classes and content online at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic led to some negative perceptions of online learning, some experts say.

But many online students are encountering a different reality.

“What we see now is when you have intentionally designed online courses, they can rival in-person courses for level of engagement, level of student outcomes, level of mastery of skill, all those elements,” says Ryan Lufkin, vice president of global academic strategy at Instructure, which publishes the Canvas online learning management system.

“It just comes down to how well the course is designed and how engaging those courses are. So not just the Zoom course that is an hourlong recorded lecture thrown up online with a syllabus. But really a fully integrated course … designed to engage students and create interaction between both students and their teachers, and students and their peers.”

The number of choices in online learning can be overwhelming. So before enrolling, here’s what to expect in terms of workload, course length, peer-to-peer interaction and other aspects of the experience.

1. How Is an Online Classroom Typically Structured?

There are asynchronous or synchronous models. Asynchronous learning is self-paced while synchronous learning happens in real-time, such as through live lectures or group discussions.

“What winds up being the case is that a lot of online classes mix and match, but that doesn’t always work depending on the target audience that you have for your online program,” says Jeremy Dickerson, assistant provost for distance education and eLearning at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Class layouts differ based on the subject and faculty member, but typically content is structured in a module or project-based style, says Erin Arthur, director of academic innovation at Daytona State College in Florida.

Subject materials may include documents, presentations, videos, links to websites and other external resources. Students will also be given assignments, like projects or video submissions, as well as assessments and quizzes.

As for taking exams online, not all are proctored. But some professors may ask students to have their cameras on or put submitted work in a plagiarism database, experts say.

2. What Is the Typical Workload for an Online Course?

A common misconception about online learning is that it’s “easier than traditional in-person classes,” says Jake Blasz, online director of new enrollment at Bryant & Stratton College.

“In reality, online courses require strong self-discipline and time management skills to succeed, as they are often just as rigorous and demanding as on-campus programs,” he wrote in an email.

The workload for online classes is different compared to an in-person structure, Arthur says.

In a face-to-face class, students “would have an in-class lecture and then some time in the classroom to be working on materials,” she says. But online students are “going to be responsible on their end to be doing that. So sometimes a online course can end up being more labor hours on the side than it would be in that traditional face-to-face. So there’s a often a larger time commitment from the students’ perspective.”

3. How Many Weeks Do Online Classes Run?

Some programs follow traditional semester schedules while others have shorter terms. Bryant & Stratton College has seven-and-a-half week sessions, for instance.

“What sets online learning apart is its ability to meet students’ needs for flexibility and align with diverse learning preferences,” Blasz says. “Online programs are designed to accommodate busy schedules, making it possible for students to balance their education with work, family and other commitments, all while delivering the same high-quality education as traditional classrooms.”

Not all online courses allow you to work at your own pace, Dickerson notes. “Sometimes (students) come in thinking that they can just do all the work and be done in two weeks, and sometimes you have to do it at a measured rate, just like a face-to-face.”

4. Are There Ways to Interact With Other Students, Faculty in Online Classes?

You can interact with peers on the learning management system, or LMS, through discussion boards or other group activities set up by professors. But don’t be afraid to reach out on your own through email, chat or video calls to create study groups or build connections, experts say.

“Having that camaraderie of your fellow students can help you feel that you’re not alone in the experience,” Arthur says. “It’s also a nice way, especially for students who are working toward a specific career path, to use that as a networking opportunity to interact with students who might be in different aspects of that field.”

Resources and faculty interactions aren’t reserved just for in-person students. Some institutions, like Western Governors University, offer student-faculty mentorship programs, for instance.

“For students who are learning online, they want to know that they’re going to have human touch,” says Courtney Hills McBeth, the school’s chief academic officer and provost. “And what does that look like? For us, it’s a one-on-one mentoring relationship from start to finish that includes academic mentoring, career mentoring and holistic support around life and logistical challenges that come up for students.”

5. Do Online Classes Have In-Person Components?

Degree programs can be offered in a hybrid modality, which combines online with in-person learning. Arthur recommends that prospective students reach out to an academic adviser to learn more about course expectations and to ensure the program aligns with their goals and needs.

Additionally, review the course catalog, “seeing the specific description for each course,” she says. “Each program will have a description as far as what courses are required and the optional courses that will fit into what their program requirements are. Look through that and see if there’s anything that they do want to take that is only offered face to face.”

6. What Should Students Know Before Enrolling in an Online Course?

You should first understand the personal skills — like self-motivation, accountability and time management — and technologies that are needed to be successful as an online student, Arthur says.

“I think a huge one that often gets overlooked is technology proficiency, even just having the technology that is needed for online learning,” she says. “So having devices with recommended specs, like processing power and storage, and having a strong internet connection. And knowing how to navigate in an online space.”

It’s also important to reflect on the career-related skills you want to obtain and learn, and see if a program you’re considering can deliver them.

“We’ve just seen a huge proliferation of online courses, and schools are really exploring how to meet the demands of students, whether they’re traditionally aged students coming out of high school or whether they’re adult learners,” Lufkin says. “There’s a lot of new offerings on the market. … It really is an incredible time because the diversity and variety of education is like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”

Cost is another factor to consider, as pricing varies per course or program. Some traditional institutions, for instance, keep their price tag the same for both in-person and online instruction, Hills McBeth says.

“Students need to feel confident in what they’re purchasing and what they’re investing their time, resources and talent into,” she says.

Additionally, know what you’re signing up for — including whether it’s an individual course or a certificate or degree program — and research accreditation, Hills McBeth says.

“The most important thing for students is to take a program that’s really workforce aligned and current,” she says. “Meaning a program that has the content, the curriculum and the learning design approach that helps them learn and be successful in the workplace once they graduate.”

