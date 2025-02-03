How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets for 2025?

The biggest football game of the year is almost here, and more than 73,000 people could descend upon the Caesars…

The biggest football game of the year is almost here, and more than 73,000 people could descend upon the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this Sunday, Feb. 9, for Super Bowl LIX.

They will either see the Kansas City Chiefs make history by winning their third Super Bowl in a row or watch as the Philadelphia Eagles fly to become NFL champions for the first time since 2018.

Fans from these two cities won’t be the only ones filling the stadium. People from all over the nation and even around the world consider attending the Super Bowl a bucket-list experience. It also serves as an excellent networking opportunity for corporations.

“The Super Bowl is really a massive business travel event,” says Kelly Soderlund, travel trends expert for Navan, a company that specializes in corporate travel management.

Many companies use game tickets to strengthen sales and business relationships. There is also a demand from vendors for accommodations and flights, which can drive up prices.

“A lot of the prices of these tickets have gone up dramatically because of corporate interests,” says Don Grant, a certified financial planner with Sabre Wealth in Wichita, Kansas, and a CFP Board Ambassador. “If a couple wants to go, it’s going to cost more than they spent on the 2-carat engagement ring.”

Between tickets, flights, accommodations and food, the cost to attend the Super Bowl can easily exceed $10,000. For those who are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, that could be money well spent.

Cheapest Seats to the Super Bowl: $3,600

“The great news is that tickets are still available,” says Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, a ticket resale company.

The current lowest ticket prices range from $3,600 to $3,700 each, with an average ticket price of $7,800. However, Budelli notes that these prices are approximately 15% lower than those for last year’s game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

“Each Super Bowl has its own unique life cycle,” he says. However, peak demand for tickets is usually within 24 hours after the conference championship games. Once fans know their favorite team will be in the Super Bowl, they scramble to get tickets.

You can often purchase tickets from resale sites all the way until kickoff, but they may be more expensive by then. Regardless of when you buy tickets, be sure you’re purchasing from a trusted source. StubHub, for instance, has “trust and safety” procedures in place to verify the authenticity of tickets sold on its platform.

Super Bowl tickets are available only on mobile devices, and Budelli advises against sharing screenshots or any information that could jeopardize your ticket.

Nearby New Orleans Hotels Running $4,000 Per Night

Tickets are just one of the expenses for the Super Bowl. Most fans will be traveling from other parts of the country, which means they need accommodation.

“It couldn’t be worse timing,” says Tim Hentschel, co-CEO and co-founder of HotelPlanner, a hotel booking platform. “It’s over Mardi Gras, (and) the hotels have really jacked up prices.”

Hotel prices in New Orleans have increased by 226% for the week of the game, averaging $590 per night, according to Navan data. In comparison, the average price the week before the game was $181 per night.

If you can find a hotel for $600 a night, you might consider yourself lucky. Hentschel has seen 2- and 3-star hotels near the stadium charging $4,000 a night with a three-night minimum requirement. However, based on past HotelPlanner data, prices may drop later in the week.

“There’s always a drop three to four days before the game,” Hentschel says. That’s because the NFL begins releasing blocks of rooms it had reserved but ultimately didn’t need. As hotel rooms become available, prices decrease as hotels try to fill them quickly.

Booking accommodations such as an apartment, condo or home through a site like Airbnb is another option, but it might not be significantly cheaper than a hotel.

Grant, who will not be attending the game, mentioned that his search for available properties revealed options like a two-bedroom apartment priced at $6,900 per night. Properties located farther away from the stadium may be more affordable.

Plan to Spend More on a Flight to New Orleans

Traveling to New Orleans for the event often requires fans to fly.

According to Soderlund, flight prices into New Orleans are currently about a third higher than usual. The average price for an economy ticket is now around $558. Additionally, the increase in flight prices to New Orleans has outpaced the price hikes seen last year for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“Have you considered taking Amtrak?” Grant asks. The New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal is about a 15-minute walk from the Superdome, according to Google Maps.

Depending on your departure location, arriving in New Orleans on Sunday in time for the game might be a challenge. However, train travel often offers a fantastic and budget-friendly alternative to flying.

For example, coach tickets from Houston were recently available for just $90. Keep in mind that train journeys take longer than flying, so be sure to weigh your options carefully before making a decision.

Strategies for Saving Big at the Super Bowl

For those with the financial means, attending the Super Bowl can be worth the expense.

“If it’s a one-time opportunity and the Kansas City Chiefs have the chance for a three-peat, go for it,” Grant says. “But do not charge it on a credit card.” Unless, of course, you can pay it off in full within the billing cycle — it could be a great way to earn points or rewards.

Here are five options to trim your costs.

1. Stay In an Outlying City

Look beyond New Orleans and consider staying in a secondary city. “That’s the No. 1 way to save,” Soderlund says.

Hentschel recommends Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Gulfport, Mississippi, as two possible locations. Expect about a two-hour drive from either city to the Superdome. An Uber ride typically costs around $300 one way, but be aware that surge pricing may apply on that day, which could make it difficult to secure a ride.

Another way to travel to New Orleans for the game is to reserve a seat on a bus offered by Rally, a rideshare company. You can travel from Baton Rouge to the Superdome for a round trip price of $90.

The downside with this option is that you lose flexibility and must follow the bus’s timetable. What’s more, Rally has mixed reviews online, with some riders reporting they had long walks to their destination or experienced last-minute changes to their itinerary.

2. Rent an RV

If Grant were going to the game, he says, “I would rent a motorhome.”

Specifically, he would rent a Class B motorhome which is of similar size to a Sprinter delivery van. You can rent one for $250 a night or less and they generally include tight sleeping quarters for four people and kitchens. Their smaller size makes them more maneuverable and allows them to fit in most standard parking spaces.

Tailgating is not allowed at the Superdome, but there are private lots within walking distance that permit it, according to the official tourism website of New Orleans. These spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis and may fill up the night before the event. However, don’t assume that you can camp overnight in your vehicle.

You can purchase reserved parking in advance through websites like Premium Parking and Spot Hero. Prices can range from $15 to more than $1,000.

If you can find somewhere to eat in the motorhome before the game, it will help you save on food costs at the stadium. Additionally, having an RV will eliminate the need to pay for a hotel room; however, you may need to drive out of the city to find a suitable place to spend the night.

3. Book a Flight With Lounge Access

You could eliminate the need for lodging altogether by booking a flight that arrives on game day and departs the next morning.

Hentschel recommends booking a ticket, like one in business class, that comes with lounge access. This will provide a more comfortable place to wait for your return flight.

Don’t expect to camp out in the lounge overnight. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has three lounge options, and all of them are closed overnight. However, at least one lounge opens as early as 4 a.m.Depending on the lounge, you may only be able to access it for the three hours prior to your departure time.

4. Adjust Your Travel Dates

If you have the flexibility to stay longer in New Orleans, you might be able to save on flight costs. According to Soderlund, a search conducted last week showed that flights arriving on Feb. 3 were priced at $357, while those arriving on Feb. 7 had a much higher price of $885.

Additionally, fans who can wait until Feb. 12 to leave the city could save nearly $800 on their return flight.

According to data from Skiplagged, a travel booking platform, travelers flying from Philadelphia may want to consider arriving in New Orleans on game day. Some flights arriving on Sunday, Feb. 9, are available for less than $100 one-way. Additionally, return flights can be found for as low as $50 for those who are willing to depart on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Kansas City fans should arrive a day before the game, on Feb. 8, and leave on Feb. 13 to get the cheapest flights, according to Skiplagged. Their one-way costs could be as low as $80 and $107, respectively.

Prices can fluctuate daily, and travelers can set price alerts using platforms like Skiplagged. Google Flights also makes it easy to compare prices for various departure days. After doing an initial search, select the “Date grid” or “Price graph” options above the list of “Other departing flights” to see how pricing varies by day.

5. Wait Until the Last Minute

If you wait until the last minute to buy tickets and book a hotel, you could pay less than someone who booked well in advance.

Hentschel believes that hotel prices near the game site could drop to approximately $2,000 by the end of the week. While this is cheaper than current rates, these rooms are still quite expensive.

Websites like Going.com and LastMinuteTravel.com may be options to find less expensive flights and hotel rooms as well, according to Grant.

Of course, there are no guarantees. Last-minute tickets and rooms could be cheaper or they could be astronomically expensive — or they might not be available at all. If you plan to try to attend the Super Bowl using last-minute bookings and ticket sales, understand the risk involved.

Regardless of how you decide to make the trek to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Soderlund has one piece of advice: “Don’t land without a plan.”

