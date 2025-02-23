How a Master’s Degree in Computer Science Can Affect Job Prospects

While many people have successful careers with an undergraduate degree in computer science, the demands of the software industry indicate…

While many people have successful careers with an undergraduate degree in computer science, the demands of the software industry indicate that more skilled professionals and those with advanced education credentials fare better in the current job market.

This demand is compelling recent students and seasoned professionals to earn a master’s degree in computer science.

Here’s how a graduate degree in this hot STEM field can contribute to a successful career.

Why Get a Master’s Degree in Computer Science?

Computer science master’s degree programs offer students the opportunity to study more advanced topics in the field and explore more specialized skill sets. These graduate programs provide coursework on the cutting edge of computer science.

As the software industry continues to grow and affect most areas of life, students and professionals can build on their working knowledge of computers through these programs.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in students wanting to upskill and expand the knowledge they have to better position themselves in this job market,” says Scott Rixner, director of professional studies at Rice University in Texas. “Nothing was surprising in that.”

[Read: Is Graduate School Worth the Cost?]

Rixner, a professor of both computer science and electrical and computer engineering, says graduate programs allow a deeper dive into concepts that can help students see the “bigger picture.” As the job market becomes more competitive, taking that deeper dive can give graduates a significant advantage when looking for work.

Chris Peikert, chair of the computer science graduate program and a professor at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor, distinguishes between undergraduate and graduate programs.

Undergraduate education teaches students how to code and work with preexisting software but stops short of the “influence over the design,” he says. “The advanced degrees are what give you that higher level view about things that should be architected and designed.”

Students can use a master’s program as a gateway to research and a potential Ph.D. program, and the advanced coursework gives students that sort of experience, Peikert says.

Motivators outside of employment drive students to a graduate-level education, as well. For international students, a graduate degree in computer science can be a way of staying in the U.S. to study and eventually live.

International students “want a master’s as a way of proving they should stay here on an H-1 visa,” Quentin Stout, a chair of the computer science master’s program and professor at the University of Michigan, says. “It’s very difficult to get a job in America if you’re an international student and don’t have an advanced degree.”

An H-1B visa is a labor program aimed at people born outside the U.S. who seek temporary employment in the U.S. in highly specialized jobs. Earning a master’s degree in a competitive field like computer science can be a way for foreign students to distinguish themselves as qualified for H-1B status.

[Read: 3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off]

Job Prospects with a Master’s Degree in Computer Science

A master’s degree in computer science isn’t essential to find a job in the software industry, but it bolsters an applicant’s qualifications in the competitive software industry.

“If you have a bachelor’s degree, you’re only more implementing and doing the things rather than design,” Stout explains. “So it’s on an entirely different level and more money.”

After the employment boom of the COVID-19 pandemic, the software industry job market has experienced a “cooling off,” Stout says. When the world went virtual during the pandemic, companies rushed to hire software engineers, he says.

Year-over-year growth in software engineering jobs has slowed, Gergely Orosz, a software engineer who wrote “The Software Engineer’s Guidebook,” notes in The Pragmatic Engineer newsletter. At the same time, software engineering jobs are not limited to the tech industry.

David Joyner, a computer science professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, advises students not to limit their job hunt to just the tech sector. Every company needs someone to code for them, he says.

“Look outside of the standard software companies, the Silicon Valleys and stuff like that,” Joyner says. “Because everyone needs these kinds of skill sets. Building your portfolio around a general applicable role can keep those options open at those companies.”

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the job market for software developers to grow 18% from 2023 to 2033, and computer occupations in general to grow 12% in that time frame, far outpacing the average 4% growth projected across all U.S. job sectors.

Software developers placed fifth in the U.S. News ranking of 100 Best Jobs for 2025.

[4 Things to Know About Graduate School]

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Joyner notes that artificial intelligence “is an area where we’re seeing a lot of difficulty finding that talent to fill gaps. So we know it’s very hot.”

The AI explosion has kept the software job market on a steady clip post-pandemic, but this boom of new technology has created a demand for new skills and greater education, experts say. AI will continue to alter the computer science landscape and is a significant reason graduate programs are packed.

“Our most overloaded courses, by far, are machine learning and AI sort of things,” Stout says. “They are grossly overloaded. We have a lot of people who are not in computer science who want to take those graduate-level classes, too.”

Experts say there’s a need for trained experts in computer science to know whether a company’s AI is working properly — another reason to pursue a graduate degree in computer science.

“People are not going to build an entire new (AI) model from scratch, but they know how it works,” Joyner says. “So when there are issues, they are not just at the mercy of what AI does. But they are able to go in and fix it.”

Joyner forecasts that, similar to IT workers in offices, companies will have an AI expert who can tailor machine learning systems to the company’s specific needs.

“There was a leap forward in technology,” he says, “and now we need … time to make this useful for people, to make this useful on a day-to-day basis, how to integrate it into the stuff we offer. (There’s) a lot of work to do and a lot of jobs in that area.”

More from U.S. News

Do 6 Things After Being Admitted to Graduate School

Graduate School Entrance Exams: What Prospective Students Need to Know

Here’s What Graduate Schools Think About Your College

How a Master?s Degree in Computer Science Can Affect Job Prospects originally appeared on usnews.com