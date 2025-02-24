Hovnanian: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Monday reported earnings of $28.2 million in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Monday reported earnings of $28.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $3.58 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $673.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $775 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

