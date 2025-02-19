Host Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $312 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $108 million, or 15 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.39 billion. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

Host Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.82 to $1.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.