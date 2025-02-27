Hormel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $170.6…

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $170.6 million.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.9 billion to $12.2 billion.

