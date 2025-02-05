Horace Mann: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.2 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, were $1.62 per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $409 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.8 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

