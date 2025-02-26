Honest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $811,000 in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $811,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $99.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.1 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $378.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.