Home Depot: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $39.7 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.14 billion.

