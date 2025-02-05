Hologic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $201 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $201 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $995 million to $1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.