HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.