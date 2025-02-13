Himax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported profit of $24.6 million in…

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported profit of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $237.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.8 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $906.8 million.

