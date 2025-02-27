Hilton Grand Vacations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HGV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HGV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.