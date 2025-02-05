Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.4 million in…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $706.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hillenbrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.79 billion.

