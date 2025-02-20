HF Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported a loss of $214 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported a loss of $214 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $6.5 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $177 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $28.58 billion.

