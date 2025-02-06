Hershey: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $796.6 million.…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $796.6 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.22 billion, or $10.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.2 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.18 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.