Heron Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported profit of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.6 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $144.3 million.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $153 million to $163 million.

