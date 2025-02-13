Hercules Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $61.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $493.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.