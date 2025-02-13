Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.58 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $951 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $934 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211 million, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI

