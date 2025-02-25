Henry Schein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94 million.…



The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.19 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $390 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.67 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.94 per share.

