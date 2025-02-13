Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported net income of $2.8 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported net income of $2.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

