Helix Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported net income of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $355.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.6 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

