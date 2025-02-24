Helios Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported profit of $4.8 million in…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported profit of $4.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $805.9 million.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $775 million to $825 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.