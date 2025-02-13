Hecla Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported profit of $11.9…

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported profit of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $249.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.8 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $929.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HL

