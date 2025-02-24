HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $291.6 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $302 million to $307 million.

