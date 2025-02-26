Health Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69.5 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $306.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $79 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $335 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.