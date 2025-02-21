H&E Equipment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Friday reported profit of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Friday reported profit of $32.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $384.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEES

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.