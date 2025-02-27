HCI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.6 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $161.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110 million, or $8.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $750.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI

