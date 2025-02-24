Haverty Furniture: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Monday reported net income of $8.2 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Monday reported net income of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $722.9 million.

