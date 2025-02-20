Hasbro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $385.6 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.14 billion.

