Harley-Davidson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $687.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $430.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $455.4 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.15 billion.

