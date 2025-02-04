Hanover Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $167.9 million.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.62 billion, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $426 million, or $11.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.31 billion.

