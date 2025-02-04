Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $53…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.

