Hamilton Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.9 million in…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services posted revenue of $570.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $400.4 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.