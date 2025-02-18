Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $298 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $444.1 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.