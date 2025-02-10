Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Monday reported a loss of…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Monday reported a loss of $104 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $411.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.3 million.

