Haemonetics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $37.5 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $348.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $353.1 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share.

