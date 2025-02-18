Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.6 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 47 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $79.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $307 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $76.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

