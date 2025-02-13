HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.2 million.

