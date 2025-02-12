GXO Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $100 million.…

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.71 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

