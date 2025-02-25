Live Radio
Gulfport: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 25, 2025, 4:51 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $273.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $15.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.90 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $239.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $261.4 million, or $14.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $958.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

