Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; retired Gen. George Casey, former…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; retired Gen. George Casey, former Army chief of staff.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Witkoff; Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and John Curtis, R-Utah; Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.