Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press”…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sen. Cory Booker, D–N.J.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Mike McCaul, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Noem; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sharon Landry, wife of Gov. Jeff Landry, R-La.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.