Guardant Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $111 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $201.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $436.4 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $739 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $850 million to $860 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.