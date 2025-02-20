Grupo Televisa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 5:52 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Thursday reported a loss of $490.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents.

The media company posted revenue of $758.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $459 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TV

