Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday…

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday reported profit of $108.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had net income of $2.14.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $479.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $486.9 million, or $9.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.