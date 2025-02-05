Griffon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.39 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $632.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GFF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.