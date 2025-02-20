Grid Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported profit of…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported profit of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $100.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $350.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $100 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $415 million to $435 million.

